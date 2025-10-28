Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys 718 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1%

ADP stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day moving average is $302.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

