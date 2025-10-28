Facet Wealth Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

