Vision Financial Markets LLC Sells 199 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vision Financial Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,343,114 shares of company stock worth $564,035,506. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Williams Trading set a $263.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.22.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

