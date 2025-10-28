Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MO opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

