First National Trust Co Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

