McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $309.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.71. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.