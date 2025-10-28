Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

Tesla Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $452.42 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.61, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

