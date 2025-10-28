Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $529.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.82. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $294.68 and a twelve month high of $535.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.12, a P/E/G ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

