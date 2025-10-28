Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $452.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.61, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

