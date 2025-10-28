170 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,094.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $463.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.77 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,190.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

