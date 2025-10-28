Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $313.06 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

