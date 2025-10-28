CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.