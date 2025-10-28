Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $116,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KO opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

