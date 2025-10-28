Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $564.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

