Reliant Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Reliant Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Reliant Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 630.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

