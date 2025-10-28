Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $260.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

