SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,156 shares of company stock worth $6,686,934. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

