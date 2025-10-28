Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

