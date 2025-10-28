iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
