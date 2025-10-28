Wincap Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wincap Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after buying an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.