Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 11.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

