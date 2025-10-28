Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 693,796 shares of company stock valued at $142,063,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $199.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.