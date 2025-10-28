Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 198 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

