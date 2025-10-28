Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $172.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.62. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

