Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $363,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5%

CRWD stock opened at $529.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.12, a PEG ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $535.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

