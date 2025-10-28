Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $91,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IJR opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.