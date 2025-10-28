AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

