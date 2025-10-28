Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 3.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,094.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,190.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $747.77 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

