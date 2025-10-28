Capital Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capital Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $312.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $313.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.