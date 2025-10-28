Wincap Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Wincap Financial LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,886 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.