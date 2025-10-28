Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $470,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 239,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

