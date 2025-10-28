Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

