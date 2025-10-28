Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $337.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

