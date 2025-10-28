Taylor Financial Group Inc. Has $970,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

