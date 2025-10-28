Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Position Increased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after buying an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

NYSE LLY opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $781.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

