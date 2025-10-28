Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $428.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.35 and its 200 day moving average is $416.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

