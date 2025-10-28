Equita Financial Network Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $688.91. The company has a market capitalization of $722.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

