American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $361.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $362.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.38.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

