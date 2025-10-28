Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $227,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $260.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

