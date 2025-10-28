Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

