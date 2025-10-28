Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,766 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,766 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.5% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

