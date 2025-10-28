Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6,450.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,014.85.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,254.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,378.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

