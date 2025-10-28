Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires 563 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average is $220.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

