Trust Investment Advisors Invests $1.07 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.07 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 47.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

