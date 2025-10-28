Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

CVX opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

