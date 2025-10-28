Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,202 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

BAC stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.