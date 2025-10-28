Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,419,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,398,000 after acquiring an additional 225,583 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.