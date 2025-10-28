Tevis Investment Management Sells 844 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

