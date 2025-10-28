Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

