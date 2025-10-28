Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 154.1% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 128,302 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

NVS opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $272.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

